‘Ensure greater synergy among agencies to dismantle terror networks’: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with various heads of security and law enforcement agencies to review the functioning of Intelligence Bureau (IB)'s multi agency centre.



During the meeting, Shah directed heads of security agencies to adopt a “whole-of-the-government approach towards national security”, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.



Shah's meeting comes amid the security challenge in Jammu and Kashmir, which has witnessed a spike in terror-related incidents.



The minister called for greater energy between all the agencies to dismantle terror networks and their supporting eco-system, to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country.



Amit Shah called for greater energy between all the agencies to dismantle terror networks and their supporting eco-system(PIB)

During his review of the internal security situation in the country and fight against terror, Shah asked all the participants to increase the engagement in the Multi Agency Centre and make it into a cohesive platform that brings together all the law enforcement agencies, anti-drug agencies, cyber security and intelligence agencies, for decisive and prompt action.



“MAC has earned the trust of its constituents and it must continue to work 24X7 as a platform for pro-active and real-time sharing of actionable intelligence, amongst various stakeholders, including last-mile responders,” MHA quoted Shah as saying during the meeting.



Shah also emphasises on setting up a team of young, technically proficient and passionate officers from all agencies involved in national security to dismantle the terror ecosystem by using Big Data and Al/ML driven analytics and technological advancements.



The minister reiterated that in the face of new and emerging security challenges, we must always be one step ahead in our responses, the MHA added.

As per the MHA, Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MAC framework was poised to undergo a major technical and operational revamp to increase its reach and effectiveness.



The minister exhorted all the stakeholders to bolster these efforts further through prompt responses and aggressive follow up of shared inputs.