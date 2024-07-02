Portions of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha expunged; RSS slams Congress MP

Hours after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's no-holds-barred attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha on Monday, July 1, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines, several portions of his statements were expunged from the Parliament. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the ongoing Parliament session in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI)

Rahul Gandhi's speech on Hindus drew massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent.

Portions of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha targeting the central government over various issues, including minorities, NEET row and Agnipath scheme among others, have been expunged from the records of the Parliament on the orders of the Speaker.

The portions expunged include his comments on Hindus, and PM Narendra Modi-BJP-RSS, among others. Portions of the Congress MP's remarks on industrialists Adani and Ambani and on the Agniveer Scheme were also expunged.

Besides Modi, who intervened twice, at least five cabinet ministers interjected during Rahul Gandhi's speech that lasted for about an hour and 40 minutes, with Union home minister Amit Shah demanding an apology from him.

"It is not just one religion that talks about courage. In fact, all our religions talk about courage," Rahul Gandhi said in his debut speech as the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha that was watched by his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the visitors' gallery.

The Congress leader was speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi also quoted Prophet Muhammad to highlight that the Quran talks about fearlessness.

Holding up pictures of Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak, and Jesus Christ, Rahul Gandhi referred to Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Christianity, Buddhism and Jainism to underline the importance of fearlessness. He also cited the attributes of Lord Shiva and teachings of Guru Nanak, Jesus Christ, Buddha, and Mahavir to state that all religions and great people of the country have said "daro mat, darao mat (do not be scared, do not scare others)".

"Shivji says daro mat, darao mat ... talks about ahimsa..."

Modi, intervening into his speech, said, "This issue is very serious. Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a serious issue."

Amit Shah sought the Congress leader's apology to the House and the country for hurting the feelings of crores of people who take pride in identifying themselves as Hindus.

In a swipe at Rahul Gandhi for alleging that the ministers do not greet him, the prime minister said democracy and the Constitution have taught him to take the leader of Opposition seriously.

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of launching “systematic attacks” on the Constitution and the fundamental concept of India, noting that millions of people have resisted the ideas proposed by the ruling party.

"I was attacked on the orders of Prime Minister Modi and the government. There were 20-plus cases (against me), a two-year jail sentence, (my) house was taken away, (I was subjected to) 55 hours of interrogation by the ED," he said.

As the Congress leader held up a picture of Lord Shiva, Speaker Om Birla reminded him that rules do not allow displaying placards in the House.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh intervened to rebut Rahul Gandhi's charges on Agnipath Scheme.

RSS hits back

The RSS also responded to Rahul Gandhi's allegations with Sunil Ambekar, saying “It is unfortunate that people holding important positions in Parliament are associating Hindutva with violence. Whether Vivekananda or Gandhi... Hindutva is a symbol of harmony and brotherhood…”