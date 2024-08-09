‘Did you abstain for Muslim votes?’: Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam to Uddhav camp on Waqf bill

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Friday lashed out at Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) for opposing the Narendra Modi government's Waqf (Amendment) Bill.



“Yesterday when Waqf (Amendment) Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha, many leaders of INDIA alliance objected to this...9 MPs of Shiv Sena (UBT) abstained from voting. I want to ask, did you abstain for Muslim votes?...Shiv Sena (UBT) has to specify, they want this bill or not,” Nirupam told ANI.



ALSO READ: Sufi shrines body backs Waqf amendment bill, wants more powers for Dargah



On Thursday, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora had also slammed the Uddhav Thackeray camp over its opposition to the bill.



ALSO READ: Proposed Waqf act amendments aim to regulate properties, ensure inclusivity



“Today in Parliament, the real face of Uddhav Thackeray's UBT representatives and their hypocrisy was exposed when all UBT representatives were absent during the discussion on the Waqf Board Bill. Muslims voted for you, but why is there silence in return? Muslims will definitely seek the answer to this question from the MPs of UBT,” he said on X.



The Shiv Sena (UBT), a member of the INDIA bloc has opposed the bill, calling it ‘anti-Muslim’.



“Behind every reform, they (BJP) have brought their agenda of polarization. Initially, they did it based on religion now they are doing it on a caste basis. This bill is anti-muslim, anti-religion and anti-federal structure. It has gone to a joint committee and if they want to snatch anyone's rights, we will strongly oppose that,” Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI.



ALSO READ: ‘To give justice to ordinary Muslims’: Rijiju defends Waqf Bill amid opposition



“This bill shows that they intend to benefit from the bill in the upcoming state elections of Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand. But, the people now understand them and they have shown it in Lok Sabha elections,” she added.



Sanjay Nirupam and Uddhav Thackeray