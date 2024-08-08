What BJP key allies JD(U) and TDP said on Waqf Board (Amendment) Bill

The two most important allies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supported the Waqf Board (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on Thursday, with the Janata Dal (United) openly backing the proposed amendments, and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) saying it 'won't mind' if the bill was sent to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC). New Delhi: Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)

While Union minister and senior JD(U) member Rajiv Ranjan ‘Lalan’ Singh spoke for the party, GM Harish Balayogi represented the TDP.

Defending the bill against the opposition's charge that it was ‘anti-Muslim,’ Singh sought to know how that was the case.

“Here, the example of Ayodhya is being given,” the JD(U) leader stated, referring to the Ram Temple, which opened in January; he asked opposition parties if they were ‘incapable’ of differentiating between a ‘temple’ and an ‘institution.’

“This (bill) is not an attempt to interfere with mosques…this law is to make the institution (Waqf Board) transparent. How was the board formed? It was through a law…if any institution established through law becomes autocratic, the government has the right to bring a law to ensure transparency,” he remarked.

“The amendments should come and transparency should be brought,” the Lok Sabha member from Bihar's Munger, added.

Telugu Desam's Balayogi, meanwhile, ‘appreciated’ the ‘concern’ that made the Centre propose changes to the original legislation.

“When the purpose and power are misused, the government is responsible to bring reforms and introduce transparency in the system. There is a need to regulate and streamline, and, therefore, we support the bill,” he said.

Assuring that the amendments will 'help' the Muslims, particularly the community's women, he added that the TDP will have ‘no issue’ if the bill goes to a JPC.

The legislation was introduced by Kiren Rijiu, the minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)