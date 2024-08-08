Waqf bill tabled; Congress alleges ‘direct attack’ on freedom of religion

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government on Thursday tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, prompting a trade of barbs between the Opposition and the Centre. While Congress leader KC Venugopal alleged the motivation behind the proposed changes was to indulge in divisive politics, BJP ally JD(U)'s leader, Lalan Singh, backed the government saying the legislation wasn't anti-Muslim. LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party leader KC Venugopal and DMK MP TR Baalu.(PTI file photo)

KC Venugopal said the bill was an attack on the federal system and the freedom of religion enshrined in the Constitution.

"We are Hindus but at the same time, we respect the faith of other religions. This bill is specialized for the Maharashtra and Haryana elections. You do not understand that last time the people of India taught you a lesson. This is an attack on the federal system," he said in the House.

He said the bill was a fundamental attack on the Constitution.

"Through this bill, they are putting a provision that non-Muslims also be members of the Waqf governing council. It is a direct attack on freedom of religion...Next, you will go for Christians, then Jains...People of India will not buy this kind of divisive politics now," he added.

Union minister Lalan Singh said the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was not anti-Muslim. "No attempt is being made to interfere in the functioning of mosques," he added.

"How is it against Muslims? This law is being made to bring transparency...The Opposition is comparing it with temples, they are diverting from the main issue....KC Venugopal (Congress) should explain how thousands of Sikhs were killed…which taxi driver killed Indira Gandhi? Now, they are talking about minorities...," he said.

Meanwhile, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule demanded that the bill should either be withdrawn or sent to the Standing Committee.

The bill seeks to "effectively address issues" related to the powers of the State Waqf Boards, registration and survey of waqf properties and removal of encroachments.

With inputs from ANI