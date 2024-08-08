Parliament session LIVE updates: Govt to introduce Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha today
Parliament session LIVE updates: The BJP-led central government is set to introduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to amend the Waqf Act, 1995. It will be introduced by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Chaotic scenes are expected to follow in the House as the opposition will be resisting the passage of the Bill. ...Read More
Opposition parties allege that the proposals aim to deprive the Muslim community of their land, assets and the “freedom to manage religious affairs” guaranteed under Article 26 of the Indian Constitution. Earlier, the opposition parties asked the Treasury bench to send the controversial bill to the parliamentary standing committee for further consultations before it is considered for passage.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Finance Bill 2024 introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the fiscal year 2024-2025 was passed in the House.
The session began on July 22 and is scheduled to end on August 12, if not adjourned sine die.
What is the controversial Waqf Bill?
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to "effectively address issues" related to the powers of the State Waqf Boards, registration and survey of waqf properties, and removal of encroachments. The Bill also proposes to make registration with the District Collector's Office mandatory for any Waqf property so that it can be evaluated.
Parliament session LIVE updates: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over Waqf Bill
Parliament session LIVE updates: Lashing out at the BJP-led NDA government on the Waqf Act Amendment Bill, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that in the disguise of amendments, BJP is trying to sell the lands of Waqf Board and instead of 'Janata' in BJP, they should add 'Zameen' in it.
Yadav further alleged that the amendments in the Waqf Bill were issued in the interest of the BJP and it's just another link in the chain of the schemes that benefit BJP.
Parliament session LIVE updates: Parliamentary proceedings begin
Parliament session LIVE updates: The Parliamentary proceedings in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have begun.
Parliament session LIVE updates: Opposition parties' MPs protest against vegetables price rise
Parliament session LIVE updates: Opposition MPs from different political parties protest against the price rise of onions and other vegetables, outside the parliament. As a mark of protest, MPs also wear garlands made of onion as they raise the slogan ‘pyaaj ka daam kam karo’ (reduce the prices of onions).
Parliament session LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi, other party leaders attended Congress Lok Sabha MPs meeting today
Parliament session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders attended the meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs in Parliament House Annexe, Delhi today.
Parliament session LIVE updates: Congress MP's adjournment motion over bolstering maritine security, protecting fishermen
Parliament session LIVE updates: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and urges the government to "take immediate and decisive action to bolster maritime security and protect our fishermen."
Parliament session LIVE updates: Congress MP Hibi Eden gives notice to oppose Waqf Bill
Parliament session LIVE updates: Congress MP Hibi Eden gives notice in Lok Sabha to oppose the Waqf Act Amendment Bill.
Parliament session LIVE updates: Samajwadi Party to oppose Waqf Bill
Parliament session LIVE updates: Samajwadi Party to oppose Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to be introduced in Parliament today, reported ANI, citing party sources.
Parliament session LIVE updates: Centre to introduce Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha today
Parliament session LIVE updates: The BJP-led central government is set to introduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha today.
The Bill seeks to "effectively address issues" related to the powers of the State Waqf Boards, registration and survey of waqf properties, and removal of encroachments. It also proposes to make registration with the District Collector's Office mandatory for any Waqf property so that it can be evaluated.