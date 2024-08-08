Parliament session LIVE updates: Govt to introduce Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha today

A view of the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. (File Photo)

Parliament session LIVE updates: The BJP-led central government is set to introduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to amend the Waqf Act, 1995. It will be introduced by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Chaotic scenes are expected to follow in the House as the opposition will be resisting the passage of the Bill. ...Read More

Opposition parties allege that the proposals aim to deprive the Muslim community of their land, assets and the “freedom to manage religious affairs” guaranteed under Article 26 of the Indian Constitution. Earlier, the opposition parties asked the Treasury bench to send the controversial bill to the parliamentary standing committee for further consultations before it is considered for passage.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Finance Bill 2024 introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the fiscal year 2024-2025 was passed in the House.

The session began on July 22 and is scheduled to end on August 12, if not adjourned sine die.

What is the controversial Waqf Bill?

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to "effectively address issues" related to the powers of the State Waqf Boards, registration and survey of waqf properties, and removal of encroachments. The Bill also proposes to make registration with the District Collector's Office mandatory for any Waqf property so that it can be evaluated.