Congress alleges 'polarisation' attempt as Centre-Opposition lock horns over Waqf bill

The Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill will likely become the latest bone of contention between the Centre and the Opposition as a host of INDIA bloc parties have expressed their disagreement with the legislation ahead of its introduction in the Parliament. The Congress, TMC, NCP (SCP), Samajwadi Party and the DMK are reportedly opposed to the proposed amendments to the law which governs Waqf boards that control vast swathes of Islam-linked lands. Members in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament.(PTI)

Congress leader K Suresh said on Thursday that the proposed changes to the law were being brought without any discussion with Muslim outfits and stakeholders. He claimed the BJP wants to achieve "polarisation" ahead of the upcoming elections.

The Congress demanded that the bill should be sent to the Standing Committee for a thorough review.

"Yesterday in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told us that the government will introduce the Waqf Act Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha today after the Question Hour. Opposition parties including Congress, TMC, NCP (SCP), Samajwadi Party and DMK opposed the bill. We said in the meeting that this is a hasty decision. Without any discussion with the concerned Muslim organizations and the concerned stakeholders, you are bringing this bill for some political gain or polarization in the upcoming elections," the Congress veteran said.

He said the entire Opposition was against the proposed changes.

"The government is not ready to withdraw its proposal. We demanded that this bill should be sent to the Standing Committee for evaluation or thorough verification... The entire opposition is strongly opposing this bill...Let the bill be introduced, our party will take a call after that," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi asked if BJP's allies, JDU and TDP, were consulted over the bill.

"The way this bill is being brought, I would ask if it has been discussed within their alliance (NDA). Have JDU and TDP seen this Waqf bill and have given their consent? If it has not been done, then it is only important that whenever such a bill comes, all the stakeholders, parliamentarians must be heard and amendments to be made if needed," she added.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan said the bill brings much-needed reform to the archaic system.

"It is a very commendable initiative by the government of PM Narendra Modi, who in response to the various demands and representations made by the affected members of the Muslim community have decided to introduce these amendments. The Waqf Act was enacted by an Act of Parliament in 1954, but the intended objective has not been achieved, which is why there have been so many representations from the affected community. It is very well within the purview of parliament and the deserving, and disadvantaged Muslim members of the community have been denied their rights... In many instances, misappropriation and misuse in the management of properties have happened. Now that this bill, which has the rightful amendments to redress the lacunae is being introduced, we are very sure that the disadvantaged, deserving and poor sections of the Muslim community will be empowered. This bill will usher in transparency, will usher in accountability and also inclusivity in the management of Waqf properties henceforth," he said.

The bill seeks to "effectively address issues" related to the powers of the state Waqf boards, registration and survey of waqf properties and removal of encroachments.

