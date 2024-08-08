Proposed amendments to Waqf Act; aimed at enhancing inclusivity, ensure registration of Waqf properties: Sources

The central government is considering making amendments to the Waqf Act which could restrict the power of the Waqf Board said sources. According to the sources, 32-40 amendments are being considered in the Waqf Board Act. The Central Waqf Council (CWC) is a statutory body operating under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, established in 1964 as per the Waqf Act, 1954. (Anushree Fadnavis/HT Archive)

Waqf Act was first passed by Parliament in 1954. Subsequently, it was repealed, and a new Waqf Act was passed in 1995 which gave more powers to Waqf Boards. In 2013, this Act was further amended to give far-reaching powers to the Waqf Board to designate property as 'Waqf Property'.

According to sources the proposed amendments are likely to make it mandatory for the Waqf Board to register its property in the District Collector's office so that the property can be evaluated.

"Muslims were asking why the government wasn't making amendments to the Waqf Board law. Only powerful people are involved in Waqf, not ordinary Muslims. There are questions about revenue, no one is allowed to measure how much revenue is generated, and there are allegations of corruption. Neither the state government nor the central government can intervene in Waqf properties. But after the amendment, the Waqf Board will have to register their property with the District Collector's office so that the property can be evaluated", the sources said.

"There should be a committee to investigate revenue and ensure transparency in Waqf. Waqf properties should only be for the benefit of Muslims. In 2013, when the amendment was made, Waqf members could claim ownership of properties," the source added.

The amendments also aim to enhance inclusivity by ensuring women's representation on the Central Waqf Council and state boards.

"Women will also be included in Waqf and counselling, which wasn't the case earlier. Now, appeals can be made in the high court against Waqf Board decisions, which was not possible earlier," said the source.

Meanwhile, the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board said that they will never accept any changes in the Waqf Act.

"All India Muslim Personal Law Board considers it necessary to clarify that any such change in Waqf Act 2013, which changes the status and nature of Waqf properties or makes it easier for the government or any individual to usurp them, will never be accepted," an official statement from the AIPLMB said.

"Similarly, any reduction or limitation of the rights of Waqf Boards will also not be tolerated at all," the AIMPLB added.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the Government wanted to take away the autonomy of the Waqf Board.

"Firstly, when Parliament is in session, the central government is acting against parliamentary supremacy and privileges and informing the media and not informing Parliament. I can say that whatever has been written in the media about this proposed amendment shows that the Modi government wants to take away the autonomy of the Waqf Board and it wants to interfere. This itself is against the freedom of religion," he said.

BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi however backed the government's plan to bring amendments to the act claiming that there was a need to curb corruption in the board.

"There is a great need for improvement in this. In our country, after Defence and Railways, the Waqf Board holds the most land. An Act was made in 1954 and amended in 1995, granting it unlimited powers. There are 8,50,000 properties registered under the board's name. Islamic countries like Turkey, Syria, and Lebanon do not have the concept of Waqf," she said.

"There is so much corruption in it. The common Muslims are not benefiting from it; rather, only those who have usurped the land are. 77 per cent of Delhi's land is under the Waqf Board. Some people are operating like a mafia in this. There is an urgent need to curb corruption. There are 32 state Waqf boards and one central body under the government, but the way their selection is done leaves a lot of scope for corruption," Shazia added.

The Government is likely to bring these amendments to the Waqf Act during this budget session which is scheduled to conclude on August 12.