'Did your father ever': Bhupesh Baghel raps youth at event. Claps are not for the CM

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has been caught on the wrong foot as a video from a public event shows him scolding a youth referring to his father, mother and uncle. As the chief minister was addressing the public event and threw the event open for questioning, he said, "Did your mother, father, uncle ever get the chance of speaking to the chief minister? I am giving that opportunity, no?"

Bhupesh Baghel said this as there was an accusation from the audience that they wanted to speak.

According to reports, the youth later identified as Kishan Agarwal asked what the chief minister meant. "Have they ever given the microphone?" the CM said. "I am talking to you, sir," the man replied. "So when you are getting a chance to talk to me, you will level allegations?" the CM said. "I can level allegations, can't I? You bring allegations against Raman Singh, PM Modi," the youth said advising him on what to do on reservation. There were claps for him from the audience.

The video drew flak from the BJP leaders including former chief minister Raman Singh who condemned the language of the chief minister. "People come to you to tell you their problems. Not to receive an earful," Raman Singh tweeted. BJP Chhattisgarh said the 'arrogance' of the chief minister comes from the power of 'a few days'.

"Look at how Congress CM Bhupesh Baghel speaks to a youth, literally threatens him merely because he asked an uncomfortable question! This is Mohabbat Ki Dukan or Congress ki Arrogance Ki Dukan? Not the first time he has behaved like this! Must apologise," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

