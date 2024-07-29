'Didn’t expect from him': Maharashtra BJP chief reacts to Sharad Pawar ‘violence’ concern

Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday said he did not expect Sharad Pawar to make a statement about the possibility of violence in the state.



"There will be violence and caste clashes in Maharashtra. This statement by Sharad Pawar is shocking for a small-time worker like me. He (Pawar) has represented the people of state for over forty years. I did not expect this from him,” said Chandrashekhar Bawankule.



His reaction came after NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday expressed concern that Maharashtra might face violence similar to that in Manipur in view of the growing discontent between the Maratha and OBC communities regarding the reservation issue.



The NCP chief also mentioned that currently it is being avoided due to state's legacy of prominent leaders who have promoted harmony. NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Kunal Patil/HT file)

Sharad Pawar had also also suggested that the Eknath Shinde government should hold talks with Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and Other Backward Class (OBC) leaders to resolve the issue.

However, Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the people of Maharashtra do not support any form of violence or conflict and that Sharad Pawar is aware of this, but he still wants to engage in petty politics.

“Sharad Pawar is defaming Maharashtra and its people for politics. No one can think of violence in the state… Devendra Fadnavis is capable of controlling any situation. I urge Sharad Pawar to not stoop to this level,” said the state BJP chief.

It is also true that some leaders in opposition parties are trying to create unrest based on caste to achieve their political gains, he said.

"During the Lok Sabha elections, we saw how some opposition leaders created a narrative to pit one caste against another. The people of Maharashtra are aware that opposition parties, particularly the Congress, are trying to create confusion. In the upcoming assembly election people with their votes will give a befitting reply to the opposition bloc.” added Bawankule.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which was formed in November 2019 received a shot in its arm by winning over 29 of 48 seats in Maharashtra.



Polls to the 288-member assembly in the state are scheduled to be held later this year. However, the Election Commission of India has not yet announced the dates.