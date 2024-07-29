 11 new members take oath in Maharashtra Legislative Council | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
11 new members take oath in Maharashtra Legislative Council

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 29, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Mumbai: Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe administered the oath to eleven newly elected members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Sunday morning. These members were elected on July 12 from the Legislative Assembly.

The oath-taking ceremony took place in the central hall of the legislature. The new members include Pankaja Munde, Amit Gorkhe, Yogesh Tilekar, Parinay Phuke, and Sadabhau Khot from the BJP; Shivajirao Garje and Rajesh Vitekar from the NCP; Bhavana Gawali and Krupal Tumane from Shiv Sena; Milind Narvekar from Shiv Sena (UBT); and Pradnya Satav from Congress.

After taking the oath, Milind Narvekar expressed gratitude to party chief Uddhav Thackeray and his family. Bhavana Gawali from the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde concluded her oath with “Jai Eknath.”

In remarks to reporters, MLC Gorkhe said, “During the Lok Sabha elections, the opposition attempted to spread a false narrative regarding the Constitution. It is my resolve to collaborate with the party to dispel this disinformation.”The BJP legislator said there were 59 Scheduled Castes in Maharashtra, and he plans to tour the state to unite the community and work for their betterment.

11 new members take oath in Maharashtra Legislative Council
