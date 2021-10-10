Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Diesel crosses 100/litre mark in Mumbai; 10th price hike in two weeks

Diesel is now costlier by 35 paise per litre and petrol by 30 a litre, even as India’s average price of crude oil import softened marginally by 2.47% from a seven-year peak of ₹6,026.47 a barrel on Wednesday
Motorists at a fuel station in Mumbai. The price of diesel crossed 100 a litre for the first time in Mumbai after 10th price hike in two weeks, and the 13th since September 24.
Published on Oct 10, 2021 12:12 AM IST
By Rajeev Jayaswal

New Delhi: The price of diesel crossed 100 a litre for the first time in Mumbai, the highest in metro cities, as state-run oil marketers again raised rates of auto fuels on Saturday.

Diesel is now costlier by 35 paise per litre and petrol by 30 a litre, even as India’s average price of crude oil import softened marginally by 2.47% from a seven-year peak of 6,026.47 a barrel on Wednesday. This is the 10th hike in two weeks, and the 13th since September 24.

Petrol is selling in Mumbai pumps at 109.83 per litre and diesel at 100.29. Pump rates in Delhi also touched a fresh record at 103.84 a litre and 92.47 for petrol and diesel, respectively. While the benchmark automobile fuel prices are set by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in Delhi, retail prices vary due to local levies.

The highest fuel rates are often recorded in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar because of high local levies. Petrol is now sold at 115.86 per litre and diesel at 106.48 in Ganganagar.

International oil rates, which are often volatile, influence retail prices of petrol and diesel in India.

Benchmark Brent crude on Friday closed 0.54% up at $82.39 a barrel, a three-year high. It had surged to $82.56 on October 5 after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, a producers’ cartel, and its allies on Monday rejected pressure from consumers to increase output to meet surging demand beyond what it had already planned in July.

Heavy central and state taxes are also responsible for astronomical fuel rates. At present, the central and state levies on petrol and diesel are about 50% of their retail prices. Pump price of petrol in Delhi has about a 32.3% central excise component and a 23% state levy, or value-added tax (VAT), IOC data show. Central tax on diesel is about 35.2% of its retail price, while the VAT component is 14.62%.

Through 2020, as global crude prices plunged (below $20 a barrel in April last year), the central government raised excise duty on fuel to shore up its finances. States, too, followed suit, as revenues were hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The petroleum sector contributed 371,726 crore to central excise revenue in 2020-21, and 202,937 crore state levies, official data show.

