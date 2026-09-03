Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 13 Differences have emerged between TDB president K Jayakumar and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan over serving Onam sadya to devotees at Sabarimala, with the former on Thursday saying the traditional spread was served while the minister claimed that devotees were instead given pulao.

Differences emerge between TDB president, Devaswom min over Sabarimala Onam sadya

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During the three days of Onam celebrations, voluntary organisations at Sabarimala follow the tradition of serving sadya to devotees.

Recently, reports emerged that sadya was served to officials and police personnel on Thiruvonam day while pulao was served to devotees.

Travancore Devaswom Board president Jayakumar has denied the reports, saying sadya was served to around 3,000 people.

Muraleedharan, however, claimed that only pulao was served to devotees while officials were given sadya.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Jayakumar said it was incorrect to describe the incident as a major failure.

"Describing this as an incident where a major failure occurred is contrary to truth; I can say that with full authority. Many people have misled many. He has received an incorrect report. We can explain the details about what happened. Other than that, I don't feel any failure has occurred," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Jayakumar said the police did not conduct the sadya as they usually did it voluntarily. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jayakumar said the police did not conduct the sadya as they usually did it voluntarily. {{/usCountry}}

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"But why didn't the police conduct the sadya? Because we cannot force them; they conduct it voluntarily. The Melshanthi did not show interest. It is under those circumstances that we took it up," he said.

When reporters pointed out Jayakumar's statement to Muraleedharan, the minister said several people had brought the matter to his attention along with photographs.

"Moreover, why break a tradition that has been followed for years? The Devaswom Board can make claims, but that wasn't how it was done," he said.

"The sadya was restricted only to Thiruvonam day. Secondly, two different types of food were seen being served. They even showed me photos of yellow curry poured over rice, calling it 'pulao'. Isn't that wrong? Is that how an Onam sadya should be served," he said.

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Traditions should be followed and carried forward.

"Sadya on Uthradam, Thiruvonam, and Avittom days-these have always been customary. What was gained by stopping it. So, our point is that the Devaswom Board must correct this," Muraleedharan said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.