Digital gadgets and platforms are stealing your time, says PM Modi

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 19:50 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that digital platforms and tech gadgets are stealing our time and we must assign some time for ourselves. The prime minister was speaking at the event held to celebrate the Centennial Foundation Day of Lucknow University where he unveiled Rs 100 commemorative coin.

“In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, we’re leaving behind the habit of introspection. Digital gadgets and platforms are stealing your time but you must set aside some time for yourself. It is very important to know yourself. It will directly affect your capacity and will power,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister attended the event through video conferencing and also released a special commemorative postal stamp issued by India Post and its special cover during the event. Apart from PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is a Lok Sabha member from Lucknow, also attended the event.

During his speech, PM Modi also urged Lucknow University to conduct research on local products and to add topics such as branding and marketing into their existing course. “Why should the university not do an analysis of local skills, courses related to local products, and skill development in districts that fall under its academic limits?”

“The university can do research on local products and modern solutions needed for value addition. Branding, marketing, and strategies related to the management of the local products can be part of your course,” he added.