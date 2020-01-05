Digvijaya Singh demands Ayodhya Ram Temple construction under Ramalaya trust

india

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 18:25 IST

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has demanded that the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya should be done by the Ramalaya Trust, headed by Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.

Saraswati, too, has said that his trust be tasked to build the Ayodhya Ram Temple, money for which, should be directly collected from the people, instead of the government funds, which he claimed were proceeds from various taxes and “sale of beef” (Gau-mans).

“Construction of Ram temple should not be done with government funds. Every Hindu in the world considers Lord Ram as an incarnation of the God and he will support in the temple construction,” Digvijaya said in a tweet, and added, that the VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) should keep the donation collected for the temple construction and utilize it for the eradication of social evils.

The Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute delivered on November 9, had directed the government to form a trust to oversee the construction of the Ram Temple. It also suggested that one of the chief litigants in the case, Nirmohi Akhara, be included in the Trust.

The VHP is said to be in favour of making the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, the chief custodian of the proposed Ram temple.

Digvijaya said the temple should be constructed by Hindu religious leaders and not the government and reasoned that Ramalaya Trust was best placed for the job.

“All the Shankaracharyas and those from Akhada Parishad associated with Ramanandi sect are members in Ramalaya Trust. Being the senior-most, Jagadguru Swami Swaroopanand is the chairman of the trust. The temple construction should take place through Ramalaya Trust only. The temple of Lord Ram should be constructed by religious leaders of Hindus, not by organisations run by political outfits,” said Digviajaya.

Earlier, during his stay in Bhopal on Friday, Swami Swaroopanand had said that he has written a letter to the home minister and the President of India requesting to be included in the temple construction committee.

Home minister Amit Shah had last month clarified that no one from the BJP will be included in the trust and that government funds will not be used for the construction of the temple.

His ministry has already set up a dedicated desk headed by an officer of the rank of additional secretary to deal with all matters related to the Supreme Court verdict, including the formation of the trust.

Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Dr. Hitesh Bajpai said Digvijaya Singh should “keep his suggestions to himself”.

“Digvijaya Singh is looking to regain political space lost in his own party as well as the country due to his anti-Hindu and irresponsible stand on various issues; hence he makes statements in public every now and then,” Bajpai added.