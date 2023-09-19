Dil chahiye desh ke liye’: PM Modi's address from old Parliament building. Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled historic functions and addresses conducted in the iconic Central Hall of the Parliament while speaking on the 75-year history of India's legislature. He also discussed about the landmark laws, including the abrogation of Article 370, that were formulated during his tenure since 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)

Commemorating the the last sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as well as marking a cermonial exit from the old Parliament building, a function was organised at the Central Hall.

He further suggested old Parliament building be called ‘Samvidhaan Sadan’.

"Today, we are going to do 'Shree Ganesha' of new future as we move to the new Parliament building," he said addressing all the members present at the event.

Here are top quotes from PM Modi's speech:

Today we are moving to the new Parliament building with a repetition of our resolve of developed India and determination towards achieving it. So far, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have passed over 4,000 laws. When required, joint sessions were held to chalk out strategies to pass bills. It was this Parliament that let us rectify our mistakes and we passed the law against triple talaq. If we look at the events one after the other, each one of them bears witness that today, India has reawakened with a new consciousness. India is filled with a new energy. This consciousness and energy can change the dreams of crores of people into resolutions and make those resolutions into a reality. Muslim mothers and sisters got justice because of this Parliament, law opposing 'triple talaq' was unitedly passed from here. In the last few years, Parliament has also passed laws giving justice to the transgenders. We have unitedly passed laws that will guarantee a bright future for the specially-abled people. It is our privilege that we got the opportunity to abrogate Article 370 from the Parliament. India's aspirations are at the peak after thousands of years which was nabbed in the shackles of servitude. Every debate and discussion in Parliament should work towards encouraging the Indian aspiration. Just like how a large painting cannot be made on a small canvas, we can't imagine a larger picture of India without expanding the canvas of our thought. Time has gone to worry about smaller aspects. We should work towards fullfilling the objectives of self-reliance. World started discussing about the Atmanirbhar Bharat model within five years. It is the need of the hour, it is everyone's duty. Parties do not come in its way. Sirf Dil chahiye, desh ke liye chahiye." We have to make the right decisions at the right time for the future. We cannot restrict ourselves to just thinking about the political benefits. Knowledge and innovation are the demands and we should focus on it.

