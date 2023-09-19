News / India News / Parliament special session LIVE updates: Both Houses to meet in new building today
Live

Parliament special session LIVE updates: Both Houses to meet in new building today

Sep 19, 2023 07:14 AM IST
Parliament special session LIVE: The Centre has called a special five-day Parliament session, which began on Monday will continue till September 22.

Parliament special session LIVE: A day after bidding goodbye to the old Parliament, the MPs will move into the new building on Tuesday for the remaining days of the special session. 

India hopes for a renewed democracy along with a new Parliament building. (HT Photo)

On day one, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the discussion in the session and said “bidding goodbye to this (old) building is an emotional moment”. He paid rich tributes to the country’s democratic traditions and recalled contributions of all former prime ministers – Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh – and said the colonial-era premises will remain a “source of inspiration” and “place of pilgrimage” for all times to come.

This special session of Parliament will continue till Friday. During the session, a total of up to eight bills are scheduled for deliberation and approval. 

On Monday, Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel posted on social media 'X' that the Cabinet has approved the women's reservation bill, but deleted the post within an hour. Government sources had earlier indicated that the bill has been approved by the Cabinet and is likely to be tabled in Parliament. In a push for gender equality on the political landscape, the bill calls for a 33 per cent quota in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. It was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 19, 2023 06:59 AM IST

    Parliament special session: On women's reservation bill, Rahul Gandhi once gave ‘unconditional support’ to PM Modi

    Parliament special session LIVE: The Congress has welcomed the Union Cabinet's move to clear the long-pending Women's Reservation Bill to introduce it during the ongoing special session of Parliament. 

    • An old letter from Rahul Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been widely circulated where the Congress MP wrote about giving ‘unconditional support’ to pass the Bill to provide legislative reservation to women.
  • Sep 19, 2023 06:29 AM IST

    Parliament special session: PM Modi chairs Union cabinet meet on day 1

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of the union cabinet in Parliament House Annexe in the national capital.

    The meeting was held in the evening after the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day. The two Houses will hold their sittings in the new Parliament building on Tuesday.

    Both Houses were adjourned on Monday after a discussion on Parliamentary democracy in the last 75 years with the presiding officers stating that the proceedings will commence on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building.

  • Sep 19, 2023 05:59 AM IST

    Parliament special session: PM Modi makes major conciliatory speech as nation transitions to new building

    Parliament special session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened a special session of Parliament on Monday with an emotive speech, for the one last time from the existing Parliament house, in which he paid rich tributes to the country’s democratic traditions and recalled contributions of all former prime ministers – Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Manmohan Singh – and said the colonial-era premises will remain a “source of inspiration” and “place of pilgrimage” for all times to come.

india news
Nisha Anand

