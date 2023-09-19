Parliament special session LIVE updates: Both Houses to meet in new building today

Parliament special session LIVE: A day after bidding goodbye to the old Parliament, the MPs will move into the new building on Tuesday for the remaining days of the special session. India hopes for a renewed democracy along with a new Parliament building. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

On day one, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the discussion in the session and said “bidding goodbye to this (old) building is an emotional moment”. He paid rich tributes to the country’s democratic traditions and recalled contributions of all former prime ministers – Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh – and said the colonial-era premises will remain a “source of inspiration” and “place of pilgrimage” for all times to come.

This special session of Parliament will continue till Friday. During the session, a total of up to eight bills are scheduled for deliberation and approval.

On Monday, Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel posted on social media 'X' that the Cabinet has approved the women's reservation bill, but deleted the post within an hour. Government sources had earlier indicated that the bill has been approved by the Cabinet and is likely to be tabled in Parliament. In a push for gender equality on the political landscape, the bill calls for a 33 per cent quota in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. It was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010.