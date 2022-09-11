Dilip Ghosh's 'iPhone' dig at Mamata, ‘ 12 crore house’ swipe at nephew

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Dilip Ghosh took at swipe West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, a TMC MP, for allegedly claiming themselves to be poor but using iPhones “worth lakhs of rupees”.

“They call themselves to be poor… Well, they use iphones, with each cost ₹1. Remember what ‘Didimoni’ (Mamata Banerjee) said? ‘Talk on FaceTime. FaceTime in only available on iPhones. How many of you use FaceTime?” Ghosh said during a public meeting in Bengal’s Khatra in Bankura on Saturday. He posted a video of his speech on Twitter.

"..TMC will not be able to fool common people of Paschim Banga anymore! Mamata Banerjee and her nephew claims themselves to be poor. But they are the ones who use iPhone worth lakhs and lives in a house worth Rs. 12 crores," Ghosh tweeted.

“As the dacoits of TMC as getting nabbed, Mamata B claims to have sleepless nights. She had been sleeping peacefully for a long time when the people of Jangalmahal had only one meal to eat, unemployed youth cried for jobs, patients had to run outside for treatment & she was care-free,” Ghosh said in another tweet.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly expressed her concern about the conditions of cattle in the state's warehouses. Speaking at a Teacher's Day programme, the chief minister had that the condition of the treasury of the state government is such that she cannot sleep at night.

Meanwhile, in a fresh controversy, Abhishek's sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir was on Saturday reported to have been stopped at the Kolkata airport and denied permission to travel abroad as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) served her a notice to appear before the agency on Monday in connection to the coal smuggling case. Abhishek had also appeared before the probe agency just two weeks ago at its office in Delhi.

The ED had lodged a case under the provisions of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) based on a November 2020 FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Limited mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.

Last year, on February 21, a CBI team arrived at the door of Abhishek's house and summoned his wife Rujira and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir over an alleged connection in the case.

