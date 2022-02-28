Dip in turnout, sporadic violence mark phase one of Manipur election

A voter turnout of 78.03 % was recorded till 5 pm amid incidents of sporadic violence, damages to electronic voting machines (EVMs) and deaths of a polling staff and a state police personnel, during the first phase of polling in 38 out of 60 seats in Manipur on Monday.

While the police personnel was killed in a “suspected case of accidental firing”, the poll staff died of a stroke in Tipaimukh assembly constituency in Churachandpur district, election officials familiar with the matter said.

In 2017, these 38 seats had recorded a polling percentage of 86%. Of the five districts where polling was conducted on Monday, Imphal East reported a turnout of 76.64% while Imphal West 82.19 %. Bishnupur recorded 73.44%, Churachandpur 74.45% while Kangpokpi recorded 82.19%. As many as 1.2 million people were eligible to vote in this phase.

According to election officials, a few incidents of EVM damage and preventive firing in air by security personnel were reported in some polling stations of Saitu, Henglep and Singhat constituencies.

Incidents of damage of EVMs were reported in seven polling stations at Leplen under Saikul constituency, New Keithelmanbi under Saitu, Maite and Irnsuong under Thanlon AC, Leinom under Henglep AC, M.T. Geltam and Maukot under Singhat seats. Police registered first information reports in all these cases and a probe is underway.

“Polling for Geltam under Singhat constituency and Leplen under Saikul commenced with new sets of machines,” chief electoral officer Rakesh Agrawal said in a statement.

In Chingmun under Tipaimukh seat, a poll personnel died of a haemorrhagic stroke during duty, officials said.

Naorem Ibochouba, a state police personnel deployed for poll duty at Senvon in the same constituency, died in a “suspected case of accidental firing”. “It is suspected to be accidental firing from his service weapon,” CEO Agrawal said.

One person was injured in a clash between workers belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Kuki People’s Alliance at a polling booth in Singhat constituency in Churachandpur district.

According to news agency PTI, alleged Congress workers vandalised a BJP polling booth in Kakwa area in Langthabal constituency in Imphal West district, while a vehicle of an NPP candidate was damaged by supporters of a rival group in Keirao assembly seat. No one was injured in the two incidents.

Security forces fired in the air to control the crowd at New Keithelmanbi polling station in Kangpokpi district after Congress workers accused the BJP of attempting to capture the booth, PTI reported.

A total of 173 candidates, including 15 women candidates, are in the fray in the first phase. This phase will also decide the fate of chief minister N Biren Singh, deputy chief minister Y Joykumar and assembly speaker Y Khemchand who are seeking re-election from Heingang,Uripok and Singjamei assembly constituencies, respectively.

“The BJP will get an absolute majority this time and form its own government. There will be no coalition government in the state. Of the 38 seats that went to polls on Monday, I am expecting that the BJP will get 30,” Singh said.

The BJP formed the government in Manipur in 2017 with the support of the National People’s Party (NPP), Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). However, this time the BJP decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats alone.

On the other hand, Congress has formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The coalition partners in MPSA include Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Janata Dal (Secular).

The second phase of polling, in 22 seats, will be held on March 5. The results will be declared on March 10.