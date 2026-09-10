Dipke hits back at ‘CJP visits only BJP-ruled states to check schools’ criticism, cites Punjab, Karnataka visits

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday rejected criticism that the organisation selectively visits schools in BJP-ruled states, saying its teams had also inspected schools in Punjab, Karnataka and Jharkhand.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke (PTI)

Citing these visits, Dipke said the organisation had raised shortcomings in the education systems of the three states with their respective governments.

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“Sourav went to Punjab and spoke on shortcomings, Ashutosh went to Karnataka, Ankit went to Jharkhand,” Dipke said in a video posted on X.

Dipke said the visits had resulted in government officials taking cognisance of the concerns raised. He said the Punjab education minister called co-convenor Sourav Das for a meeting and assured him that the shortcomings highlighted by the organisation would be addressed.

According to Dipke, the Karnataka education minister similarly held a meeting with Ashutosh Ranka and assured the team that the issues raised would be worked on. He said a similar response came from the Jharkhand government.

Why Dipke's response?

His remarks came amid criticism of CJP's visits to schools in BJP-ruled states and allegations that the organisation was targeting those governments. Hitting back at the criticism, Dipke questioned why the organisation faced hostility when it highlighted poor conditions in schools.

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{{^usCountry}} “So when we show the condition of the schools in the BJP-ruled states, then why do they send goons? Why are you so much against education?” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So when we show the condition of the schools in the BJP-ruled states, then why do they send goons? Why are you so much against education?” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Dipke further accused his critics of being indifferent to the educational needs of children from poorer families. “You don't want the children of the poor to get a good school. You don't want the children of the poor to get a good education,” he said, before asking, “Why is education such a problem for the people of Pau-Pau?”

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Also Read | 'Misleading': Govt fact checks Dipke's claim that ‘a hostel in DU South Campus has collapsed’

Dipke on suicide of MPSC aspirant

The CJP founder also described the suicide of MPSC aspirant Prathamesh Deshmukh as a "murder done by the system" and said the government must take steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

He said the growing demand for reservation was a result of the government's failure to provide quality education and employment opportunities to the youth.

Deshmukh, 28, who was preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations, allegedly died by suicide in Pune. A note left behind by him mentioned that he had a debt of around ₹2.5 lakh. A native of Paranda in Dharashiv, Deshmukh was staying in rented accommodation in the Navi Peth area while preparing for competitive examinations.

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Dipke visited Khasapuri village in Dharashiv on Thursday and met Deshmukh's grieving family members.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dipke said Deshmukh had gone to Pune with the dream of securing a job and helping his family overcome poverty.

"He borrowed money from friends to meet his expenses. But due to paper leaks and delayed results, pressure mounted on students. This (Deshmukh's suicide) is system's fault and it is a murder done by the system," he alleged.

The CJP convenor said Deshmukh took the extreme step after becoming frustrated with the system, unemployment and the financial difficulties faced by youth in rural areas.