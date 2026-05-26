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Dipke moves Delhi high court against blocking of X account

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke challenges the blocking of the party's X account, emerging from controversy over remarks by the Chief Justice of India.

Published on: May 26, 2026 05:36 am IST
By Shruti Kakkar, New Delhi
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Satirical political outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the blocking of the party’s official X account.

Dipke moves Delhi high court against blocking of X account

The petition, filed through advocate Nakul Gandhi, contests the May 21 decision to withhold the account.

The outfit emerged amid controversy surrounding remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a hearing on conferring “senior” designation on lawyers, in which “youngsters” were allegedly referred to as “cockroaches” and “parasites”. The CJI later clarified that his remarks had been misquoted and were directed at individuals entering the legal profession with “fake and bogus degrees”.

Five days after its launch and rapid rise on social media, CJP’s X account was withheld. Users attempting to access the handle @CJP_2029 encountered a notice stating that the account had been “withheld in India in response to a legal demand”. Dipke later shared a screenshot of the notice on social media, describing the move as “expected”.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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