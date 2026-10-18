'Dirty tricks to prolong illegal arrest': Dipke as CJP awaits Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das' release

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke levied serious allegations against authorities on Sunday, claiming "the state is deliberately prolonging" the arrest of CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who were earlier sent to judicial custody.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses a press conference as party spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka look on. (File Photo/PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

These remarks by Dipke came days after Ranka and Das were arrested for allegedly entering the Jantar Mantar area despite police orders. Over the past few weeks, Delhi has seen massive protests by CJP and the Opposition against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Taking to X, the CJP founder wrote, "The state is deliberately prolonging Ashu and Saurav’s illegal arrest by using every dirty trick in the book to delay court proceedings and prevent their release."

Deep Dive Why were CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka sent to judicial custody? They were remanded to five days of judicial custody after entering the de-notified Jantar Mantar protest site on October 13. A magistrate’s order said no sound surety had been produced at that stage. Why did CJP accuse Delhi Police of delaying Das and Ranka’s release? CJP said it had submitted multiple surety bonds but that they were not accepted, and alleged that verification and court proceedings were delayed. Police denied delaying the process and said the bonds were faulty and procedure had to be followed. What happened after the magistrate said he had received a threat? Delhi Police said the magistrate received threatening messages and filed an FIR over the alleged threats. CJP’s legal head alleged that the issue diverted the hearing from whether Das and Ranka’s surety requirements had been met.

"They have no legal grounds to keep them behind bars, so they are resorting to delaying tactics to keep them there," he added.

Follow live updates on the Delhi protest here.

What Ratna Singh said about judicial custody of CJP's Das and Ranka

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the post, Dipke shared a video of CJP's legal head Ratna Singh speaking to the media about the judicial custody of CJP co-convenors Das and Ranka. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the post, Dipke shared a video of CJP's legal head Ratna Singh speaking to the media about the judicial custody of CJP co-convenors Das and Ranka. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"We have been here since morning. We were told that the entire hearing would take place at 12 pm. Today, everything was complete, the verification was done, and all requirements were met. We have been waiting here since noon," she said.

Ratna said that the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) reached the police station by 1:30 pm but did not enter the courtroom until 5 pm.

"The SEM was at the police station by 1:30 pm, but he did not enter the courtroom until 5 pm. When he finally arrived, he refused to hear our case on its merits regarding whether Saurav and Ashutosh should be released from judicial custody. Instead, he made arbitrary remarks."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | CJP to 'restrategise after Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka's release': Abhijeet Dipke on anti-CEC stir

"The public prosecutor, who had not appeared at the police station for the last four days, was present today," she added.

Speaking about the proceedings, Ratna claimed that the SEM told the court that he had received a threatening message.

The legal head of CJP further said, "Within about five minutes of the proceedings, the SEM told the court that he had received a threatening message. From that point on, the entire discussion revolved solely around that message. It is clear that this entire episode was orchestrated."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"They had decided beforehand to come into the courtroom and focus exclusively on this alleged threatening message, completely bypassing whether the formalities required for Saurav and Ashutosh's release were fulfilled," she said.

Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke granted conditional bail: ‘Ensure no breach of peace for one year’

CJP's Dipke granted conditional bail

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier on Saturday, Dipke was granted conditional bail, a day after he was detained on his way to Connaught Place in Delhi and subsequently arrested.

Meanwhile, CJP spokespersons Das and Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody on Wednesday, a day after they breached the de-notified Jantar Mantar protest site.