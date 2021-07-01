Disappointed with NGT order, says SC as it stays order on Baghjan oil well fire

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed disappointment over National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s order including an Oil India Ltd (OIL) official in a 10-member committee to assess damages caused to the biodiversity due to the fire at Assam’s Baghjan oil well despite holding the corporation responsible for losses. It stayed the NGT order for constituting the committee.

The panel was asked to come up with a remedial restoration plan including for Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and the Maguri-Motapung Wetland, which suffered damages due to the 172-day fire at the oil well in the Tinsukia district. The well caught fire last year and left two of OIL’s firefighters dead.

“We are surprised that NGT first holds that Oil India is responsible for the damages to the environment and for destroying the wetlands and then an officer of Oil India is made a member of the committee to go into these issues,” said a bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and MR Shah while hearing an appeal against the February 19 tribunal order.

Also Read | Is compensation enough for man-made disasters?

Assam’s chief secretary was to head this committee as per the NGT order and included the OIL managing director. The Supreme Court said the inclusion of the OIL official was “completely surprising”.

Senior advocate Siddharth Mitra, who appeared for the petitioner Bonani Kakkar, called it a breach of the principal justice, where somebody having a direct conflict of interest was being asked to adjudicate a matter.

Mitra pointed out that another committee led by former high court judge B P Katakey has submitted a comprehensive report on the matter. He added it was followed by a progress report, and hence constitution of a new committee will only delay the process.

The bench agreed with Mitra’s submissions and stayed the NGT order. It said it will hear the matter immediately after two weeks so that the issue is not left pending any further. The Supreme Court said it will set up a new committee that could go into all the issues and submit a report expeditiously.

“We may monitor this ourselves. We are disappointed by the manner in which the NGT has simply pushed this off its hands. It is the National Green Tribunal. It must have some alacrity and concerns for the environment.”

In June 2020, the NGT slapped an interim ₹25 crore penalty on the OIL over its failure to stop the fire. It also then set up the first Katakey-led panel. After this committee indicted the OIL and submitted its progress report, the NGT bench headed by its chairperson Justice A K Goel said in the February order that the tribunal prima facie agrees that there was a failure on part of the OIL. The tribunal blamed OIL for failing to take safety precautions. It called for a need to ensure that such incidents do not recur while constituting the 10-member committee to assess the damages and for the remedial restoration plan. The tribunal also set up a fresh six-member committee to fix responsibility for the failures of the concerned individuals in the fire incident. Another seven-member committee was constituted to go into the past compliances and the remedial action.