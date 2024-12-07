‘Disappointing’: US denies BJP's allegations of backing anti-India agenda

The United States on Saturday rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party's allegations that organisations funded by the US State Department and elements within the American “deep state” were behind efforts to destabilise India through targeted attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business tycoon Gautam Adani. The White House. (Photo from X)

A spokesperson from the US embassy called the allegations “disappointing” and emphasised that the US government has consistently been a strong advocate for media freedom globally, PTI reported.

The BJP claimed on Saturday that the US deep state collaborated with the media portal OCCRP (Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to undermine India's image.

The BJP had pointed to Gandhi's use of OCCRP reports to criticise the Adani Group and accuse it of having ties with the government.

“It's disappointing that the ruling party in India would make these kinds of accusations,” the US embassy spokesperson said.

“The US government works with independent organisations on programming that supports professional development and capacity building training for journalists. This programming does not influence the editorial decisions or direction of these organisations,” the official said.

The OCCRP, headquartered in Amsterdam, is a media platform that largely focuses on stories relating to crime and corruption.

The BJP had referred to a French media report and said it revealed that OCCRP is funded by the US State Department's USAID, along with other “deep state figures” like George Soros and the Rockefeller Foundation.

“The United States has long been a champion of media freedom around the world. A free and independent press is an essential component of any democracy, enabling informed and constructive debate and holding those in power accountable,” the US embassy official added.

Last month, US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani, 62, his nephew Sagar and other defendants for allegedly paying over USD 250 million in bribes between 2020 and 2024 to Indian government officials to win solar energy contracts on terms that could potentially bring in more than USD 2 billion in profit.

In response to the charges, the Indian National Congress called for a thorough investigation and accused the government of shielding the Adani Group. However, the Adani Group dismissed the allegations as “baseless.”

With PTI inputs