Congress moves privilege motion against 2 BJP MPs over ‘traitor’, ‘Soros link’ barbs at Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Friday moved a privilege motion against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Nishikant Dubey and Sambit Patra over their remarks against Lok Sabha leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi and BJP MP Sambit Patra

“We moved a privilege motion against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Sambit Patra. Today we wanted a ruling from the Speaker but the Question Hour was adjourned...The person against whom the privilege motion was moved, was again permitted to speak in the Parliament,” Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi was quoted by ANI as saying.

“This is a part of a conspiracy to not let the parliament function. They are scared of the Adani issue and are running away from it,” the Congress leader added.

‘Centre trying to suppress move of Opposition’: Cong

Congress MP KC Venugopal too hit out at the Centre, saying,"We are witnessing a bulldozing attitude of the government to suppress the move of the opposition. Yesterday one of the members gave a very derogatory remark against LoP and another member of the House and Congress party."



"Another member gave a derogatory remark outside parliament. Congress party has given a privilege motion against both of the leaders...While we are giving the complaint against derogatory remarks of the member, the same member is allowed to do the same thing today...The speaker is under the total pressure of the government," the party general secretary added.

In a post on X while holding a copy of the Constitution and wearing a mask that bore the message "Modi Adani Bhai Bhai," the Congress leader said that “Adani deep state will not deter the Congress party.”

What BJP leaders said on Rahul Gandhi?

On Thursday, a war of words erupted between BJP's Nishikant Dubey and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi during the Zero Hour.



Dubey questioned Rahul Gandhi's meetings in the US, saying,""I want to ask the Leader of the Opposition only 10 questions about your relation with Salil Shetty of the Open Society Foundation who participated in the Bharat Jodo Movement. Did he give money to the Bharat Jodo Movement? Rahul Gandhi went to America and met Mushfiqul Fazal, who is responsible for the genocide of Bangladesh."



“Rahul Gandhi met Ilhan Omar, Ro Khanna, and Barbara Lee who opposed PM Modi's programme in the US. You (Rahul) met those who want to create Khalistan, who wants to separate Kashmir. What are your relations with them?” the BJP leader added.



BJP MP Sambit Patra at a press conference dubbed Rahul Gandhi as the "traitor of the highest order."

“ We are going to talk about this dangerous triangle which is trying to destabilise India. In this triangle, on one side it is George Soros from America, some agencies of America, another side of triangle is a big news portal named OCCRP...the last and the most important side of the triangle is Rahul Gandhi, 'traitor of the highest order'. I am not scared to say this word...I don't have any hesitation to call LoP Lok Sabha, a traitor,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.



(With ANI, PTI inputs)