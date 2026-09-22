‘Discrepancies’: Mamata faction seeks BJP candidate’s nomination cancellation

The Mamata All India Trinamool Congress on Tuesday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s October 6 Nandigram by-election candidate Hasirani Rath over alleged discrepancies in her affidavit, saying it raises serious questions, while demanding the cancellation of her nomination.

The by-polls are the first major electoral test for Mamata Banerjee after she lost power and later her party splintered. (ANI)

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In a post on X, the party’s information technology and social media wing said Rath’s affidavit says she is over 60 and claims she cleared her Class 10 in 1965. It added that the school she names received Class 10 approval in 1973. “Her nomination should be cancelled for providing false information.”

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction candidate, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, withdrew from the contest following a meeting with West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, prompting it to support the Congress candidate Milan Pradhan. Hours later, Pradhan was arrested in a two-decade-old murder case related to the 2007 anti-land acquisition protests that had catapulted Banerjee into power with Adhikari as her key aide.

Rath is the mother of Chadranath Rath, Adhikari’s personal assistant, who was murdered days before the BJP formed the government after sweeping to power in West Bengal for the first time in May.

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{{^usCountry}} BJP leader Sisir Bajoria said if there are any discrepancies, they should file a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI). “Let the ECI take the call.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP leader Sisir Bajoria said if there are any discrepancies, they should file a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI). “Let the ECI take the call.” {{/usCountry}}

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An official said they are unaware of any discrepancies. “We are yet to receive any complaint in this regard.”

The by-election in Nandigram was necessitated after Adhikari, who won two assembly seats in May, decided to retain Bhabanipur and vacated Nandigram.

By-polls will be held in Nandigram and Rejinagar on October 6. Results will be declared on October 9.

The Nandigram seat has been among the most important for almost two decades. In 2007, protests broke out in Nandigram after the then Left Front-ruled state government permitted land acquisition for a chemical project, and 14 people were killed in police firing.

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In 2011, Mamata Banerjee stormed to power, ousting the Left Front from power after 34 years.

Banerjee left her Bhabanipur seat in 2021 to contest against Adhikari after he defected to the BJP. Banerjee lost the seat by 1956 votes, but her decision to challenge the rising BJP from Adhikari’s turf galvanised her party and led to a landslide victory. In 2026, Adhikari defeated Banerjee in Babanipur.

The by-polls are the first major electoral test after Banerjee lost power and later her party splintered

The ECI allotted the Mamata Banerjee-led faction the name “Mamata All India Trinamool Congress” and the football player symbol for the October 6 bypolls. The rival faction was allotted the name “Democratic Trinamool Congress” and the envelope symbol.

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In May, the TMC’s Falta candidate Jahangir Khan withdrew from the assembly re-poll, weeks after the party lost power in the state. The BJP won the poll with a record margin.