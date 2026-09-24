Distribute samosas, tea to DHCBA employees: Delhi HC to lawyers on waiving fines

The Delhi high court has directed a company’s counsel to distribute tea and samosas among the employees of the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) as a condition for waiving ₹50,000 in costs earlier imposed on the company.

Delhi HC website

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The direction was issued by Justice Saurabh Banerjee on September 17 while hearing an application filed by the company Indus Birra Beverages seeking waiver of the costs imposed on August 20.

“Learned counsel for the petitioners is called upon to distribute samosas and tea to all the employees of Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) within a period of one week,” the court said while disposing of the application.

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The ₹50,000 costs had been imposed in August while the court was hearing the company’s plea seeking quashing of a criminal complaint filed against it and its officials under the Negotiable Instruments Act in connection with a cheque-bounce case.

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{{^usCountry}} On August 20, the court had dismissed the petition and imposed the costs after finding that the petitioners had failed to make full disclosure of an order passed by the trial court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On August 20, the court had dismissed the petition and imposed the costs after finding that the petitioners had failed to make full disclosure of an order passed by the trial court. {{/usCountry}}

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