Diwali 2021: Is bursting of crackers allowed in your state? Check here

Ahead of Diwali, many states have banned bursting firecrackers for the pollution-free festive season. Many states have, however, allowed the sale and bursting of green crackers, also called eco-friendly crackers as they cause less pollution and also help suppress dust when they are burst. India will celebrate Diwali on Thursday, November 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's a list of states with full directives on the bursting of crackers this Diwali:

Delhi

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

"...There will be a Complete Ban on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers up to 01.01.2022 in the territory of NCT of Delhi," read the order copy by the committee.

Haryana

The Haryana government has imposed a ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in 14 of its districts in the National Capital Region (NCR) and imposed restrictions in other parts. The districts where a total ban has been imposed include Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal, Mahendergarh, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak and Sonipat, as per the order issued by the State Disaster Management Authority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The order also mentions that in areas where ambient air quality is ‘moderate’ or better, only green crackers will be allowed for community bursting (by large groups in designated open spots). Even for weddings and other occasions, only green crackers are permitted. The sale of crackers shall only be through licensed traders, as per the order.

Meanwhile, the state pollution control board will also release a list of cities where the bursting of firecrackers will be allowed.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has allowed the sale and bursting of only green crackers during Diwali and advised people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 norms. "Other than green crackers that have been permitted by the Supreme Court in its directions, no other crackers can be sold or burst," an order signed by chief secretary P Ravi Kumar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sellers who have taken necessary permits from concerned departments and authorities can only sell green crackers. The stalls selling green crackers can be opened only between November 1 to 10.

West Bengal

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) earlier said that green crackers will be allowed on the evening of Diwali and Kali Puja for two hours from 8pm to 10pm. Bursting of green crackers will be allowed for two hours on Chhat Puja from 6am to 8am, and for 35 minutes on Christmas and New Year's Eve, the notification by the Board further said.

However, on Friday, the Calcutta High Court banned the sale, purchase and use of all firecrackers during Kali Puja, Diwali celebrations and other festivities this year to check air pollution. Passing the order on a PIL seeking a ban, the court said that the expression “firecrackers” will cover all types of sparklers as well as other similar materials, whether or not their bursting or burning involves any sound or light generation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The order thus nullifies the order by the West Bengal Pollution Control Board that allowed the use of "green" firecrackers for a limited period of time on Diwali and Kali puja.

Pune

Authorities in Pune have banned the production, sale and possession of a firecracker commonly known as 'sutli' or 'atom' bomb, an official told news agency PTI. He said the sale of firecrackers has been allowed in the city from October 27 to November 7, but the department has urged people to not burst crackers that create noise higher than 125 decibels.

The official further said that the bursting of firecrackers that create noise pollution will not be allowed between 10pm and 6am.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has said that firecrackers can be burst during Diwali and Guruparva from 8pm to 10pm; from 6am to 8am on Chhath Puja, and from 11.55pm to 12.30am on New Year and Christmas, according to its guidelines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the sale of firecrackers that produce high-decibel sounds in violation of prescribed limits has been banned. The manufacturer risk losing its license if firecrackers are found to contain toxic elements like lithium, arsenic, antimony, lead and mercury. The online sale of crackers has also been banned.

Puducherry

The Union territory has allowed the sale of firecrackers at low prices ahead of Diwali. Papsco, a government agency, has also set up shops across the UT to sell the firecrackers at subsidised rates. The agency is providing firecrackers at a 75 per cent subsidy to the general public.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has permitted only the sale and use of green crackers this Diwali. The government has also issued the restricted timing of the bursting of crackers in the upcoming festive season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a revised release by the government, the crackers can be burst from 8pm to 10pm in festivals like Diwali and Guruparab, from 6am to 8am on Chhath Puja, and from 11:55pm to 12:30am on Christmas and New Year.

It must be noted that the use of crackers would continue to be banned at the places having the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the “poor" zone or below.