‘DJ okay, but no film songs during Kanwar yatra’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said there will be no ban on DJs during the Kanwar Yatra starting from July 17 across the state. However, he said the kanwariyas could play only bhajans during the yatra and not film song.

The chief minister also instructed the district administration officers to shower flower petals from helicopters on devotees and also monitor crowded areas. Reviewing the preparation of the kanwar yatra, Yogi directed the officers to ensure proper security and safety of the devotees. He told the officers to conduct inter-departmental meeting in all districts and divisions to fine tune arrangements and avoid untoward incident.

The officials have also been asked to counsel the policemen to behave decently with devotees, ensure safety and security of women during yatra. “All the arrangements should be made on the lines of Kumbh,” Yogi said.

Another focus area of the state government is cleanliness and CM Yogi has instructed officials to ban the use of plastic bags.

The CM also instructed the officers to identify the Shiv temples of their areas, launch cleanliness campaign in the temples premises. The officials have also been instructed to ensure that there are no liquor shops and illegal slaughter houses along the kanwar yatra route or the places of their stay.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 09:45 IST