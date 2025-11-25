DK Shivakumar calls leadership change debate in Karnataka a ‘secret deal’ among few

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said he would not publicly discuss the ongoing speculation about a leadership change in the state, calling it an internal matter involving only a handful of senior Congress figures. He added that he preferred to act according to his conscience and avoid anything that might weaken or embarrass the party. Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah were considered the top two choices for the chief ministerial role after the May 2023 Assembly election.(PTI)

Shivakumar made these remarks as talks of a potential shift in the chief minister’s post intensified, said a report by news agency PTI. The chatter revived after the Congress government crossed the midpoint of its five-year term on November 20, triggering renewed claims about a 2023 "power-sharing" arrangement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

“I won’t speak about it; it’s between a few of us,” says Shivakumar

Responding to questions about whether he would ultimately become chief minister, Shivakumar said, “I don't know. I have not asked to make me the CM. It is a secret deal between five and six of us. I don't want to speak publicly on this. I believe in my conscience. We should work with our conscience. I don't want to cause embarrassment to the party in any way and weaken it. If the party is there, we are there. If karyakartas are there, we are there.”

“I never asked anyone for votes in my name,” he says

When asked about claims that voters in Bengaluru Rural (formerly Ramanagara) chose Congress candidates hoping to see him become CM, Shivakumar denied making any such appeals.

"During the election time, I had gone to all constituencies, including Mahadevappa (Minister close to Siddaramaiah), to vote looking at my face. I have asked everywhere in Mandya too. I don't dispute it. People have voted. In all 224 assembly segments karyakartas have worked tirelessly more than us and have brought this government to power. The MLAs and ministers are the beneficiaries," he said.

He also dismissed reports that MLAs supporting him were heading to Delhi to lobby the high command in his favour. "I have not telephoned or called any of them (legislators) or spoken to them. I'm not asking them why they went. I don't need it," he further stated, as per the report.

Avoids confirming power-sharing deal

Shivakumar refused to comment directly on whether a post-election power-sharing understanding existed. "Why should I speak about it. You (media) have written things," he said.

He also declined to react to statements made by others within the party or the opposition. Reacting to reports of supporters performing special prayers for him to become CM, he said the gestures meant less to him than the support he received during his imprisonment in earlier years.

“Prayers offered today are not that important when compared to prayers offered by mothers and sisters, youths, elders and workers when I was in jail,” he stated.

Cabinet reshuffle vs leadership change

Party sources say Siddaramaiah is pushing for a Cabinet reshuffle, while Shivakumar wants the leadership question resolved first. Insiders believe that if the high command clears a ministerial reshuffle, it would signal confidence in Siddaramaiah completing the full five-year term, reducing the likelihood of Shivakumar taking over this tenure.

