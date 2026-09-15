DMK leaders booked over derogatory remarks against Vijay, his Cabinet colleague

The Tamil Nadu Police have booked Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders A Raja, P K Sekar Babu and Vasantham Karthikeyan over allegedly derogatory remarks against chief minister C Joseph Vijay and his Cabinet colleague CTR Nimal Kumar at a protest on September 12.

DMK leaders made the allegedly derogatory remarks against chief minister C Joseph Vijay at a protest on September 12. (PTI)

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The comments were widely circulated on social media and triggered sharp reactions. Raja has been charged with inciting violence between groups and acts disrupting public order. “We have registered a case. We cannot tell any more than this, “ said police officer on condition of anonymity.

When asked about the cases against DMK leaders, Raja said, “Is this a question? If a case is filed, we have to face it.”

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said they have the right to criticise and attack the ruling party for its mistakes. “This government is only working against the DMK. When our Leader of Opposition [Udhayanidhi Stalin] asked that so many crimes have happened, so many custodial deaths have happened, so many attacks on women were made, they [government] did not have any answer.”

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{{^usCountry}} Elangovan added that they will continue to attack the DMK. “...they have no answer, and they have not arrested anybody or filed a case against anybody to ensure that criminals are punished.” Elangovan said ministers did not defend their deeds but only attacked the DMK during the assembly session. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elangovan added that they will continue to attack the DMK. “...they have no answer, and they have not arrested anybody or filed a case against anybody to ensure that criminals are punished.” Elangovan said ministers did not defend their deeds but only attacked the DMK during the assembly session. {{/usCountry}}

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