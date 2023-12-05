Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / DMK MP says BJP wins polls only in ‘Gaumutra states’, sparks row

DMK MP says BJP wins polls only in ‘Gaumutra states’, sparks row

ByHT News Desk
Dec 05, 2023 05:39 PM IST

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP called the Hindi heartland states as ‘Gaumutra’ states.

A massive controversy has erupted over a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) member of parliament's remark calling the Hindi heartland states as ‘Gaumutra’ states.

DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar S sparked row over his remark on Hindi-speaking states. (X/ANI)

“The people of this country should think that the power of this BJP is only winning elections mainly in the heartland states of Hindi, what we generally call the 'Gaumutra' states,” DNV Senthilkumar S told Lok Sabha.The Lok Sabha MP from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu was referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the three Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh in the just-concluded assembly elections.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Hitting out at the DMK, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi said,""I think that is a disrespect of the 'Sanatani' tradition. DMK will soon get to know the benefits of 'Gaumutra'. They are very well aware that this will not be tolerated by the people of the country."In the assembly elections concluded on Sunday, the BJP ousted the Congress from power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while it shattered anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh.But Senthilkumar is not the only DMK leader to have made a controversial remark in the recent times. Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi had stoked a massive controversy in September over his remark on Sanatan Dharma. “A few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. We have to eradicate this, that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated,” Udhayanidhi had made the remark at an event.

Get Latest India News and Cyclone Michaung Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
dravida munnetra kazhagam lok sabha
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP