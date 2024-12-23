DMK slams Amit Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday condemned Union home minister Amit Shah for defaming BR Ambedkar. Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin with party leaders Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Dayanidhi Maran at the party's General Council Meeting in Chennai, on Sunday (PTI)

During the executive committee meeting, 12 resolutions were passed. The meeting was chaired by Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin that was attended by more than 800 members in Chennai.

During a debate in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, Amit Shah said the Congress had made it a fashion to take Ambedkar’s name repeatedly. “If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives,” he said, triggering a massive row.

“It is a lasting shame that the nation’s home minister has spoken in such a derogatory manner inside the temple of democracy,” the DMK’s resolution read. “This executive committee is of the opinion that the drama staged by the BJP inside and outside the Parliament to divert attention from the home minister’s speech is ridiculous.”

DMK MP TKS Elangivan who read out the resolutions appreciated Stalin and his ministers for handling the aftermath of cyclone Fengal. The resolution demanded that the Union BJP government release funds for relief. The ruling state government also opposed the ‘One Nation One Election’ bill saying that it is against democracy and destroys free and fair and transparent election practices.

The party criticised the AIADMK and BJP over the auctioning of Tungsten mining in Madurai district and for passing the bill to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act when they were allies.

The DMK also urged the BJP-led Union government to take steps to retrieve the Katchatheevu Island from Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, Stalin vowed to win 200 out of 234 assembly seats in 2026 elections. “We have to win all 200 seats in the next elections. You have to work from today. Take our welfare schemes to the people,” Stalin said.