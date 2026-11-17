The opposition DMK on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay over his handling of the Mekedatu dam issue, accusing him of treating a matter crucial to the state's water interests as a "filmi" affair. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay (@CMOTamilnadu X)

Taking a swipe at Vijay's earlier proposal to hold talks with Karnataka, the party said that while he may deliver a "solo performance" in cinema, he must bring all political parties together on an issue that affects the state's lifeline.

The DMK also questioned the Karnataka Congress's repeated assertions on building the Mekedatu dam, asking why the party was indulging in politics over the issue when it had thousands of other matters to raise in the state.

Reiterating party president M K Stalin's demand for an all-party meeting to formulate Tamil Nadu's united position on the issue, the DMK's Tamil mouthpiece, 'Murasoli', accused the Vijay-led government of showing "indifference" towards Mekedatu, alleging that it had been "sluggish" in responding to several issues.

In an editorial published on Tuesday, the newspaper also criticised Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar, saying he had been speaking as though constructing the Mekedatu dam was his 'lifetime lakshya'.

Referring to Shivakumar's reported remarks on November 13 that no one would be able to stop the construction of the dam, the DMK questioned why the Congress was choosing to politicise the Mekedatu issue when it had thousands of other issues to do politics over in Karnataka.

Following Shivakumar's remarks, Stalin called for an all-party meeting to discuss the issue, the newspaper said. It also recalled that Vijay had proposed holding talks with Karnataka months earlier in an attempt to resolve the Cauvery dispute.

"Tamil Nadu's unanimous stand is that there will be no use in talking with Karnataka. However, ignoring it, Vijay behaved in a childish manner, and Shivakumar later said that only Vijay proposed talks and does Tamil Nadu deserve such an insult," asked Murasoli.

The editorial further referred to protests staged by Kannada organisations against Vijay's proposed visit to Karnataka, saying the chief minister responded only after the demonstrations.

It said Vijay subsequently declared that he was willing to face any insult for the sake of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Further criticising the chief minister's approach, Murasoli said: "Mekedatu issue is not a movie. It is an issue that affects the livelihoods of crores of Tamil people. In such an issue, he delivered cinema dialogues and wasted six months of time. He must act by taking the Mekedatu issue seriously. In movies, let him give a solo performance. As a chief minister, he should act by embracing all (in key issues of the state like Cauvery/Mekedatu)."

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What Vijay said on the Cauvery issue On August 7, 2026, Vijay had said that he was the one who proposed holding talks with neighbouring Karnataka on the Cauvery issue, expressing hope that dialogue could lead to a positive outcome.

The chief minister said he had considered visiting Bengaluru to meet Karnataka leaders and attempt to resolve the dispute through discussions.

Explaining his reasoning, Vijay said he was willing to face criticism or insults if it meant finding a solution in the interest of Tamil Nadu.

He said he had approached the possibility of visiting Karnataka with positive intentions and added: “I thought, what if talks are held with neighbouring state as even hostile nations hold dialogue to solve issues.”

Vijay, however, asserted that there would be no compromise on the Cauvery issue or on Tamil Nadu's opposition to the proposed Mekedatu dam. He also told the Assembly that he did not wish to indulge in cheap politics over the Cauvery dispute.

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Stalin's demand for an all-party meeting Former chief minister Stalin had earlier criticised Vijay's attempt to make a "solo political feat" out of the Cauvery issue, saying it had ended in "isolation and rejection".

On November 14, Stalin urged Vijay to convene an all-party meeting to present Tamil Nadu's united opposition to the Mekedatu dam proposal and respond to Shivakumar's renewed assertions that Karnataka would go ahead with constructing the reservoir.

Stalin said the Tamil Nadu government could no longer afford to remain silent on the issue, particularly as the Karnataka deputy chief minister had once again begun speaking firmly about the proposed dam.

He also underlined that the Cauvery dispute went beyond concerns over water sharing, arguing that the river was historically and sentimentally intertwined with the lives of the people of Tamil Nadu. The livelihoods of farmers in the Cauvery delta region, he said, were directly dependent on its waters.