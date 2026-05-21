CHENNAIDravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin on Wednesday said the party was undertaking “appropriate” reviews to bring about changes in its organisational structure, while asserting that the DMK would bounce back soon.

DMK will bounce back: Stalin to party cadre after poll loss

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In a letter addressed to party cadre, Stalin said that though he had assumed responsibility as the party president, he would continue to function as a primary cadre of the party.

“Even now, DMK remains the movement that determines the political course of Tamil Nadu. In a way to multiply its strength, I, as one among you, I am undertaking appropriate reviews to make massive changes in the organisational structure of the party,” he said.

Referring to the 103rd birth anniversary of his father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi on June 3, Stalin said the occasion rejuvenates party cadre and inspires them to work with renewed enthusiasm.

“Let us celebrate the birthday of Kalaignar grandly across Tamil Nadu. Let the black and red two-color flag fly high everywhere in the party branches. Party executives should celebrate leader Kalaignar’s birth anniversary in a way that helps the senior pioneers who dedicated themselves to the growth of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also appealed to the younger generation to spread the “historical achievements” of Kalaignar on social media platforms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also appealed to the younger generation to spread the “historical achievements” of Kalaignar on social media platforms. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Let us work even harder to protect the welfare of Tamil Nadu,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Let us work even harder to protect the welfare of Tamil Nadu,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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