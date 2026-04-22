DMK’s S. Muthusamy seeks another term from Erode West in 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections

S. Muthusamy serves as Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Prohibition and Excise and is a senior leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, contesting from the Erode (West) constituency in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Over the years, Muthusamy has served as a minister in various key departments such as Transport, Health, Housing and Urban Development, and Prohibition and Excise, handling important responsibilities in the state government. DMK candidate for Erode West constituency S. Muthusamy (PTI)

His years of political and administrative experience make him an important candidate for the upcoming elections.

Muthusamy was previously aligned with the rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) as a former minister and organisation secretary. In 2010, he switched to DMK, marking a major turning point in his political career.

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