DNA tests identify 80 Air India plane crash victims, 33 bodies handed to kin

ByHT News Desk
Jun 16, 2025 12:35 AM IST

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was among the 242 passengers and crew on board the London-bound Air India flight AI-171 that crashed on Thursday.

After the tragic crash of the Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad on June 12, hospital authorities have identified 80 victims, including former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, out of the more than 270 people who died in the incident.

The Air India plane crash claimed over 270 lives, of which 80 have been identified.
"A total of 80 plane crash victims have been identified so far through DNA matching. Of these, the bodies of 33 victims have been handed over to their respective families," additional civil superintendent Dr. Rajnish Patel told PTI.

The victims whose mortal remains were handed over were from Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Kheda, Botad and other places.

The hospital authorities also handed over 33 bodies to the victims' families. 241 out of the 242 passengers and crew on the flight died, while 29 ground victims were reported. There was only one survivor from the flight.

The Gujarat government has announced a state mourning for former CM Rupani on Monday. His funeral procession will be held in Rajkot in the evening.

Of the 51 people injured in the incident, 38 have been discharged, while 13 are still undergoing treatment, said Dr. Patel, a professor of surgery at the government-run B J Medical College.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college complex shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The Gujarat state relief commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey told PTI that families of all 230 passengers who died on the flight had been contacted.

"Members of only three deceased passengers are yet to give their DNA samples as they live abroad. They are expected to arrive tomorrow evening. Along with the mortal remains, we are also handing over death certificates to the kin so that they don't face any issues afterwards," said Pandey.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
