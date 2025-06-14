Insta star, Air India crew, bride-to-be: Crash ends vibrant Roshni Songhare's life

Roshni Songhare, a 26-year-old flight attendant aboard the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed near Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday, was just months away from getting engaged and beginning a new chapter with her fiancé, a merchant navy officer. Roshni Songhare, cabin crew on the ill-fated Air India flight, had over 54,000 followers on Instagram(Instagram/sky_loves_her)

Her family, who had begun preparations for her wedding, is now struggling to cope up from the heartbreak of her death.

London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft went down in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff on Thursday, claiming the 241 of the 242 people on board. One passenger miraculously survived the Ahmedabad plane crash.

“She was the heartbeat of this home. We were getting her engaged in November and married in March,” PTI news agency quoted a close relative of Roshni Songhare as saying. “Time played cruelly with her,” he said.

Who was Roshni Songhare

The Songhare family, residents of Rajaji Path in Maharashtra's Dombivli, is yet to come to terms with the tragedy. Roshni, who was also popular on Instagram, had left for duty three days ago, excited as always about serving on international flights — this time, from Ahmedabad to London.

Roshni had over 54,000 followers on Instagram. Her account, once filled with snapshots of travel and triumph, is now a space of collective mourning. “You flew high, Roshni. You just flew a little too far,” reads one of the many heartfelt messages in the comment sections of her posts.

Her father Rajendra (50), mother Shobha, and younger brother Vignesh are devastated.

“She was so happy to be flying again. We were all looking forward to her wedding. Everything was going right,” said her uncle Praveen Sukhdere, who rushed to Dombivli to support the grieving family.

Originally from Mandangad in Ratnagiri district, the Songhares had moved to Mumbai for work before settling in Dombivli two years ago.

A bright, driven young woman, Roshni followed her dream to the skies — completing a flight attendant course, beginning her career with SpiceJet, and later joining Air India. She loved international routes, and her family says she relished every flight she was assigned.

Roshni Songhare's fiancé

Her fiancé, a merchant navy officer from Guhagar taluka in coastal Maharashtra and now living in Thane, had met her through a family acquaintance.

“She was finally getting everything she had worked so hard for,” said a neighbour, fighting back tears.

As the crash made headlines, panic set in. The family couldn’t reach Roshni. Her father and brother rushed to Ahmedabad, desperately hoping for a miracle.