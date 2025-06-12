Travel influencer, Air India cabin crew Roshni Rajendra Songhare among Ahmedabad plane crash victims

At least 204 people were killed when an Air India flight carrying 242 passengers crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. Among the victims was Roshni Rajendra Songhare, a member of the cabin crew and a travel influencer on Instagram. Roshni Songhare was on board the Air India flight to London as one of the cabin crew. The flight crashed in Ahmedabad minutes after its takeoff.(Instagram/@sky_loves_her)

All 12 cabin crew members, including Songhare, lost their lives in the tragic crash. Track LIVE Updates here

Songhare's death was confirmed by Maharashtra MLA Ravindra Chavan.

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic demise of Ms. Roshni Songhare from Dombivli in the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad. As a dedicated flight crew member, her untimely loss is a heart-wrenching tragedy. May her soul attain eternal peace," stated the Maharashtra MLA on X.

Songhare, who has over 54k followers on Instagram, is a travel influencer. She also works as a flight attendant with Air India.

The London-bound flight was carrying 242 passengers, including 12 cabin crew members, when it went down near Ahmedabad airport. While the cause of the crash has yet to be determined, footage from the incident shows the plane taking off and then rapidly descending before crashing.

Who were the 12 cabin crew on board?

The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kunder.

Shradha Dhavan and Aparna Mahadik were the two senior cabin crew members on the plane.

The other cabin crew members have been identified as Saineeta Chakravarti, Nganthoi Kongbrailatpam Sharma, Deepak Pathak, Maithili Patil, Irfan Shaikh, Lamnunthem Singson, Roshni Songhare Rajendra, and Manisha Thapa.

Air India plane crash: 204 bodies recovered

Ahmedabad police commissioner GS Malik told Reuters that a total of 204 bodies have been recovered. The Air India flight crashed minutes after it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat.

The plane took off from runway 23 of the airport, and crashed in a medical student's hostel in Meghani Nagar. As per reports, at least five medical students died due to the crash.

While the official death toll is yet to be confirmed, one passenger on seat 11A of the aircraft has survived the crash. The 40-year-old British national was was seen walking out of the crash site.