Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Do not believe such forwarded messages’: PIB after a fact-check
india news

‘Do not believe such forwarded messages’: PIB after a fact-check

Providing the details about the forward, PIB Fact Check also tweeted an image of the link that is being circulated with the WhatsApp message asking people to apply for the Covid-19 relief fund through the link.
PTI | By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Representational: PIB said that the WhatsApp forward is 'fake' and asked people to not believe such forwarded messages on social media apps.(Mint file photo)

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Friday notified about a false WhatsApp forward that is being widely circulated and claims the government is providing relief fund for Covid-19. Fact-checking the claim, PIB said that the WhatsApp forward is 'fake' and asked people to not believe such forwarded messages on social media apps.

Alarming the people about the fraudulent websites and forwards, PIB also asked them to never disclose any personal information on such misleading websites. "This WhatsApp forward claiming that the Central Government is providing Phase 4 Covid-19 Relief Fund is #FAKE! Do not believe such forwarded messages and never disclose any personal information on these fraudulent websites," PIB Fact Check tweeted on Friday.

Also read: Claims of black pepper, honey, ginger curing Covid-19 is fake, tweets PIB

Providing the details about the forward, PIB Fact Check also tweeted an image of the link that is being circulated with the WhatsApp message asking people to apply for the Covid-19 relief fund through the link.

"GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FUND FOR COVID-19. Apply now for the government Covid-19 support fund," the topic of the link read.

"Apply for the government Phase 4 Covid-19 relief fund grant provided by the government. Hurry now, It takes few seconds to apply. Don't miss this, opportunity. Apply here," the WhatsApp forward further read.

The link mentioned in the forward, which has been declared fake is: https://cutt.ly/Covid19-Relief-Fund-ApplyNow

The coronavirus pandemic has battered the national economy and affected millions of people across the country.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday said that around 550 million people have been provided with 28 lakh tonne foodgrains for free in May via ration shops under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana scheme to provide relief during the second wave of Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 relief whatsapp pib fact check
TRENDING NEWS

Jealous cat tries stopping its hooman from calling another feline. Watch

Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Reporter goes live on TV wearing shots under his suit. Pic goes viral

Tina Ambani posts heartfelt note on husband Anil Ambani’s birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP