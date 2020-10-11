‘Do not compare crimes committed in Hathras and Karauli’: Congress’ Singhvi targets BJP

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 16:00 IST

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday said that the cases in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras and Rajasthan’s Karauli cannot be compared because the government in Rajasthan did not prevent politicians and journalists from other parties were not prevented from meeting the family of the victim.

Addressing a press conference, Singhvi said, “It is strange that comparisons are being drawn between the Hathras and Karauli incidents. Both the crimes were heinous in nature but (in Karauli) it was a land dispute and the accused was nabbed within 36 hours. Injustice was meted out in Hathras.”

He further said, “At least the cremation of the Karauli person was done rightfully while the victim’s family was put under house arrest in Hathras. In Hathras, politicians and journalists were prevented from meeting the family. Did it happen in Karauli?”

Babulal Vaishnav, a priest, was set ablaze by five young men in Karauli after he stopped them from encroaching lands that belonged to a temple on Wednesday. Vaishnav succumbed to his injuries on Thursday at a hospital in Jaipur. Two people have been arrested so far in connection to this case.

Singhvi also criticised the UP government over comments made by political leaders regarding the Hathras gang-rape and said, “Did you hear any minister or lawmaker saying things which were inappropriate after the Karauli incident?”

Singhvi was addressing a press conference where he lashed out at the Karnataka government over an alleged scam of Rs 662 crore and demanded that the central leadership of the BJP ask chief minister BS Yediyurappa to take accountability for the incident.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe the Hathras gangrape. The gangrape and murder of the Dalit girl in UP’s Hathras district has led to protests all over the country.