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Do not travel to Iran: India issues advisory for nationals as some flights resume

The MEA on Thursday advised Indian citizens to avoid travelling to Iran and urged those currently in the country to leave using designated land border routes.

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 09:22 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday advised Indian citizens to avoid travelling to Iran and urged those currently in the country to leave using designated land border routes.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, April 17, 2026.(PTI)

In an advisory issued on April 23, the government said the warning was issued in view of reports about the commencement of some flights between India and Iran.

“Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land," the MEA said.

 
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