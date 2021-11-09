Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Doctor, 2 others arrested for death threats to Mamata’s chief adviser
india news

Doctor, 2 others arrested for death threats to Mamata’s chief adviser

After preliminary interrogation, police suspect Sen could have some mental health issues. He is believed to have told the police that he was under stress. Police were trying to find his medical history
The letter sent to Alapan Bandopadhyay were among at least seven letters allegedly written by accused Arindam Sen. (Sourced Photo)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 10:50 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

A 41-year-old doctor at a private medical college in Kolkata and two others were arrested on Monday for allegedly sending death threats through a letter to Alapan Bandopadhyay, the chief adviser to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, last month.

“We have arrested three persons including Arindam Sen, the doctor. His driver and a typist were also held. The three will be produced in the court today (Tuesday),” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

The letter sent to Bandopadhyay were among at least seven letters Sen allegedly wrote and were dispatched from a post office in south Kolkata on the same day. The other letters were sent to the director of medical education, principal of a state-run medical college, and senior bureaucrats.

“In some cases, he wrote the letters because he had some personal grudges. In some cases, he was influenced by media reports. In one of the letters, sent to the principal of a medical college, he alleged that there would be a doctors’ agitation and two doctors would die,” the police officer said.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read: Bengal BJP protest over state fuel tax stopped, told it violates Covid protocol

After preliminary interrogation, police suspect Sen could have some mental health issues. He is believed to have told the police that he was under stress. Police were trying to find his medical history.

Acting on a tip-off, police first arrested Bijoy Kumar Kayal, who allegedly typed the letters on Sen’s instructions, and then his driver, Ramesh Shaw, who dispatched them.

“Sen used to send his driver with draft letters to get them typed by Kayal. Finally, Shaw would post the letters. On October 25, he dispatched seven letters through the Sarat Bose Road post office. Further investigation is on,” said the police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19 vaccine: UK to recognise Covaxin for inbound travel from November 22

Model Film Policy draft soon to promote and make film making easy

Peak power deficit in India almost wiped out, says power ministry

India logs 10,126 fresh Covid-19 infections, lowest in nearly 9 months
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP