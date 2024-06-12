Doda encounter: Third terror attack in 3 days in Jammu, 6 security personnel injured as operation underway

Doda terror attack news: In yet another terror attack, five soldiers and a special police officer were injured in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said on Wednesday. Terrorists fired upon the joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police in the Chattergalla area on the Bhadarwah-Pathankot road in Doda, the officials said. Security personnel are in a position as an operation is going on after villagers in the Hiranagar area of Kathua heard some gunshots on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

The injured security personnel are being treated at a hospital. The gunfight was ongoing until the last reports from the spot. Additional security personnel have been rushed to the area to intensify the operation.

This is the third such incident in three days in Jammu after terrorists opened fire in Kathua, injuring a civilian, and at a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi, killing nine passengers and injuring 42.

In Kathua district, police and security forces are engaged in an operation to track down a terrorist hiding in Saida Sukhal village Koota Morhunder Hiranagar police station limits, news agency PTI reported.

Security forces killed a suspected Pakistani terrorist after the ultras attacked a village near the International Border (IB) on Tuesday evening and injured a civilian, the report said.

The police said with the assistance of the CRPF, they have cordoned off the area and are conducting a house-to-house search.

A family consisting of a man and his wife has been evacuated to a hospital. The husband, Omkar Nath, suffered an arm injury and is reported to be in stable condition, while his wife remains unhurt.

The operation in Saida Sukhal started after two recently infiltrated terrorists appeared in the village late Tuesday evening.

According to a police statement, the terrorists asked for water from several houses, raising villagers' suspicions. When villagers raised an alarm, the terrorists fired randomly, injuring one person.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Hiranagar and the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) engaged the terrorists, resulting in the death of one terrorist who tried to lob a grenade at the police party.

Sharing details about the Kathua operation, additional director general of police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain, said, "Two terrorists who appeared to be freshly infiltrated (from across the border) surfaced in Saida Sukhal village around 8 pm and asked for water from a household. The people got frightened and as soon as information was received, a police team headed by sub-divisional police officer and Station House officer rushed to the village."

According to the ADGP, one terrorist was killed, and the operation in the village near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector, over 60 km from here, was underway.

The officials said an AK assault rifle and a rucksack were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist whose identity and group affiliation were being ascertained.

"One of the terrorists tried to hurl a grenade and was killed in the exchange of fire, while the second terrorist is reported to be hiding in the village," the ADGP added.

The Jammu ADGP further said the attack seems to be a ploy to disturb the Amarnath Yatra.

“As Amarnath Yatra is approaching, this seems to be a ploy to disturb the yatra. One civilian is injured and there is no hostage situation,” Jain said.

Meanwhile, Union minister Jitendra Singh also took to his official X handle and posted, "I am in continuous online contact with DC Kathua Rakesh Minhas in the wake of a terrorist attack on a house in village Saida in Hiranagar sector close to the International Border. I am also in touch with SSP Kathua Sh Anayat Ali Choudhary who is on the spot. The owner of the house that was attacked (name not to be disclosed) is also in touch on mobile phone. A joint police and para-military operation are going on. One terrorist neutralised so far. I and my office are in constant touch and keeping a close watch on the developments."

These incidents come amid heightened security efforts following an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra in Reasi on Sunday.

The attack, which occurred on Sunday, caused the bus to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, leaving nine dead and 42 injured.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent in Srinagar and PTI, ANI)