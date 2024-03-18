‘Does EPS have the spine?': DMK MP counters AIADMK leader's charge on electoral bonds

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu has dismissed opposition AIADMK's allegations over funding through electoral bonds, saying that the MK Stalin government gave no concession in exchange for donations, reported NDTV. Edappadi K Palaniswami (ANI)

As per the data released by the Election Commission of India on electoral bonds, Future Gaming and Hotel Services donated ₹ 509 crore to DMK.



AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had taken a dig at the ruling DMK government's law against online gaming and criticised it for accepting donations from such a company.



“The state government enacted a namesake, weak law banning online gambling and shamefully received cash from a gambling company that pledges people's lives,” the former Tamil Nadu chief minister had said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Responding to the allegations, Baalu said, "It was the Governor who delayed assent to the law, and the government got it re-enacted. It was the Governor who met owners of online gaming companies."

ALSO READ| DMK received ₹509-Cr worth electoral bonds from ‘Lottery King’ Santiago Martin

The AIADMK government had brought a law to ban online gambling, in 2021. However, the legislation was later struck down by the Madras High Court. After the DMK came into power, the Stalin government in 2022 formed a committee headed by a retired high court judge to look into online gaming. On the basis of the panel's recommendation, a new Bill was tabled and it cleared the House.

After some delay, the Governor gave his assent. However, the law was challenged in Madras High Court. The court refused to strike it down, and said it will not apply to games of skill such as rummy.

Baalu also hit out at Palaniswami for not highlighting donations to the BJP.

"Fourteen of the 30 companies intimidated by the Enforcement Directorate have donated large sums to the BJP. Does EPS have the spine to condemn it?," said Baalu.