‘Does it include…?’ Moitra has a query on BJP's SOP as MPs are booked in Jharkhand airport row

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday shared her take on the latest row involving two BJP parliamentarians, who reportedly pressured the authorities at the Deoghar airport in Jharkhand to clear their chartered jet for a nighttime takeoff.

Taking to Twitter, the Lok Sabha MP said, “I know BJP's SOP for bringing down opposition state governments involves chartered planes, but does it now include barging into ATC Control Rooms?”

BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari were booked along with a few others for breaking rules at the Deoghar airport when they were returning from a visit to the house of the family members of a girl from Dumka who was set ablaze by a stalker.

The BJP representatives allegedly entered the Air Traffic Control (ATC) room at the Deoghar airport, which was not yet fully operational. The plane's pilot was pressuring for a clearance, despite the fact that night landing is not permitted at the airport.

The district administration of Deoghar later filed a first information report (FIR) against the BJP leaders, stating that an incident of alleged trespassing took place on August 31.

The complaint said that nine persons violated ‘safety standards’ by entering the ATC room at the Deogarh airport and forcibly taking clearance for the take-off.

An MP from Godda in Jharkhand, Dubey declined the charges levelled against him and said there was no violation of rules and everything was done on time.

"Does the government work on the instructions of an MP? The airport belongs to the Airport Authority of India (AAI), Air traffic control (ATC) clearance is monitored by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and security is under the Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCAS). It is three entities and all three are different. FIR lodged against Airport Director too. Why? Because Deputy Commissioner (DC) knew that FIR won't stand before High Court because if there is any mistake in this airport or if any rule has been violated or threatened, then the security in-charge is the director of the airport authority."

"The FIR states that we arrived at the airport at 5:15 pm and at 5:25 pm we were inside the aircraft. The local sunset timing was 6:04 pm after that in 20 minutes a plane take-off, then which rule has been violated?"

Dubey also questioned the Deputy Commissioner's authority for having entered the ATC room and having access to CCTV footage. "This act is similar to that of a criminal that you (DC Bhajantri) entered the premises without permission. In what capacity did you enter the airport? Who gave you the permission to see CCTV footages? You are frustrated. Continue to take orders from the CM," he wrote.

