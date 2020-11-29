e-paper
Home / India News / Dogs roam freely, tug at unattended dead body in Uttar Pradesh hospital

Dogs roam freely, tug at unattended dead body in Uttar Pradesh hospital

The father of the person who had died witnessed the incident and said, “The body was left unattended for 1.5 hrs. It’s the negligence of the hospital.”

india Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 20:14 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh
Dogs were seen entering the hospital premises and creating a menace in the hospital in Sambal.
Dogs were seen entering the hospital premises and creating a menace in the hospital in Sambal. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times/For representative purposes only)
         

A stray dog tugged at an unattended body on a stretcher at the District Hospital in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, according to officials on Sunday. The incident took place on November 26.

The father of the person who had died witnessed the incident and said, “The body was left unattended for 1.5 hrs. It’s the negligence of the hospital.”

The hospital authorities have suspended two ward boys.

One of the suspended ward boys said, “I got a job in this hospital during COVID-19. I was not supposed to be on duty at that time. The authorities have suspended me. I will question the authorities.”

Dr Sunil Verma of the district hospital said, “Some board members of the hospital have also been suspended. We are looking into the matter closely. An investigation committee has been formed to find out details of the issue.”

“It is true that dogs enter the hospital premises frequently,” he added.

Dogs were seen entering the hospital premises and creating a menace in the hospital. Many people who were visiting the hospital felt uncomfortable in the presence of dogs in the hospital.

COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers' protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

