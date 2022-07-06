Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Domestic LPG cylinder costlier from today. Check rates

In the national capital Delhi, a domestic LPG cylinder weighing 14.2 kilograms will now cost ₹1,053.
In Mumbai, the domestic LPG cylinder will be sold at 1,052.50, compared to the previous price of 1002.50 per cylinder.(File photo. Representative image)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 08:56 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

The price of a domestic Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder weighing 14.2 kilograms has increased by 50 per cylinder from Wednesday. In the national capital Delhi, a domestic LPG cylinder will cost 1,053.

In Mumbai, the domestic LPG cylinder will be sold at 1,052.50, compared to the previous price of 1002.50 per cylinder. In Chennai, customers will now have to pay 1068.50 to purchase a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder.

On the other hand, in Kolkata, the price of such a cylinder has increased to 1,079, compared to the previous price of 1,029.

In Bengaluru, the price of the domestic cylinder has climbed to 1055.5. With Wednesday's hike, customers in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar will have to pay 1,169 for the cylinder. In Shimla, this price is nearing 1,100.

On Wednesday, the price of a 5 kg domestic cylinder also increased by 18 per cylinder. But the price of a 19kg commercial cylinder has decreased by 8.50.

On July 1, the price of commercial LPG was cut by 198 per 19-kg cylinder in line with the softening international rates. In June, this price was cut by 135.

