Domestic LPG cylinders to come with QR codes soon

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders will soon come with QR codes that will help regulate the domestic cylinders, Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. The code-based track and trace initiative will give a boost to resolve issues of pilferage, and tracing and ensure better inventory management of the cylinders.

A remarkable innovation - this QR Code will be pasted on existing cylinders & welded on new ones - when activated it has the potential to resolve several existing issues of pilferage, tracking & tracing & better inventory management of gas cylinders. pic.twitter.com/7y4Ymsk39K — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) November 16, 2022

“Fueling Traceability! A remarkable innovation - this QR Code will be pasted on existing cylinders & welded on new ones - when activated it has the potential to resolve several existing issues of pilferage, tracking & tracing & better inventory management of gas cylinders,” said the petroleum minister releasing a video on his Twitter profile.

The video, from the event ‘World LPG Week 2022’ being held in Uttar Pradesh, shows Puri interacting with officials and enquiring about the feasibility of the idea. A digital solution - QR (Quick Response) codes - are machine-readable optical labels that contain details about the item they are attached to.

Hindustan Times’s sister publication Live Hindustan also reported that 20,000 of the first batch of LPG have been issued with the code while in the months ahead, all 14.2 kg domestic cylinders will be fitted with the code. The initiative is expected to combat issues of theft and provide security for cylinders, have information on their safety tests, and where it was bottled among other things in a bid to enhance customer service.

At the event, Puri talked about affordable and clean energy and said encouraging innovations in the LPG energy mix, efficiency, conservation, Bio LPG, Synthetic LPG, etc would facilitate favourable growth and also help progress towards the climate change fight.

(With inputs from ANI)

