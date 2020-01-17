e-paper
‘Don’t indulge in politics over Delhi gang rape case’: Kejriwal tells Smriti Irani

india Updated: Jan 17, 2020 19:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he was upset at the politics being done on the Delhi gang rape issue.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he was upset at the politics being done on the Delhi gang rape issue. (PTI PHOTO.)
         

After Union Minister Smriti Irani blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the delay in the execution of the four Delhi gang rape convicts, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal responded with an appeal that politics should not be done on such a sensitive issue.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, “I feel sad that politics being done on such an issue. Shouldn’t we be working together to ensure the guilty are hanged soonest? Shouldn’t we join hands to ensure a system so that such beasts get hanged within 6 months? Pl don’t do politics on this. Lets together create a safe city for our women.”

Barely a few hours after a Delhi court issued a fresh black warrant to hang the four men convicted for the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student in the national capital in December 2012, Kejriwal on Friday said that he was upset at the politics being done on the issue.

Also Watch l 2012 Delhi gangrape case: Kejriwal denies delaying proceedings, slams BJP 

Irani had earlier in the day said that it was because of the Aam Aadmi Party government in the Capital that the convicts on death row could not be hanged in a time-bound manner after their review petition was dismissed by the Supreme Court in July 2019.

Accusing the Delhi government of depriving the victim’s mother of timely justice she said, “Why was the prisons department, which comes under the AAP government, sleeping after the dismissal of the review petition in July 2018? Why did the government give Rs 10,000 and a sewing kit to the juvenile rapist when he was released?”

The Delhi government, on its part, reiterated that the execution could not be carried out on January 22 as earlier scheduled since two of the convicts had initially filed curative petitions and then one of them had followed it up with a mercy plea, which was sent to President Ram Nath Kovind.

According to prison rules, convicts on death row have to be given a 14-day notice even if their mercy pleas are rejected.

Today, after the mercy plea of Mukesh Singh was rejected by President Kovind; fresh death warrants were issued for the convicts, who will now be executed at 6 am on February 1.

